NFL greats express interest in coaching HBCUs

Nearly one year removed from Deion Sanders leaving an HBCU for a Power Five program, two former NFL stars have publicly expressed interest in becoming head coaches at HBCUs.
Former Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson said he would be “open” to taking over as head coach at Texas Southern University recently, according to the Houston Chronicle.
“I just let things play out…wouldn’t ever say no,” Johnson told the Chronicle. “If something came across the table that made sense, I would consider it.”
The job was vacated when the school fired former Houston and Texas A&M assistant Clarence McKinney earlier this month. VP of Athletics Dr. Kevin Granger said the school has not yet invited anyone for a formal interview and is still interviewing candidates, according to HBCU Legends.
Hugh Douglas, a former All-Pro Philadelphia Eagles posted on Twitter that he would consider putting his name in the hat for a coaching opening in HBCU football.
“I think imma throw my hat in the ring for one of these HBCU head coaching jobs,” Douglas tweeted. “I’m taking (former Philadelphia Eagles teammate) Ike Reese with me.”
Douglas is known to have a well-used sense of humor on Twitter/X and didn’t make it clear whether he was serious or not.
His remarks came on the heels of the news that former Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson is out at Grambling State University after two years. Jackson was hired on the heels of the success of Deion Sanders at Jackson State during his first year coaching at the SWAC school in 2021. Sanders’ hire is often seen as sparking hires like Jackson as well as former Tennessee Titans running back and Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George.
Like Eddie George, Douglas has no previous experience as a head football coach. Unlike George, Deion Sanders and Hue Jackson, Douglas actually played football at an HBCU. He was a star defensive player on Central State squads that routinely beat Division I schools and won an NAIA championship as he recorded 42 sacks in 32 games before being drafted by the New York Jets in the first round of the NFL Draft in 1995.
In addition to his personal playing experience at HBCUs, he also had another personal tie. His son, Hugh Jr., attended Morehouse College prior to his untimely death earlier this year. He’s currently raising money to help business students at Morehouse College in honor of his son.
Many observers feel that HBCUs would be better served without looking to former NFL players or other “celebrity” coaches, but it doesn’t appear that the interest from them is slowing down.
Current HBCU football coaching vacancies
Allen University (D2)
St. Augustine’s University (D2)
Morehouse College (D2)
Grambling State University (FCS)
Southern University (FCS)
Texas Southern University(FCS)