Bayou Classic: Southern hangs on for win over Grambling

Southern started Saturday afternoon’s matchup against Grambling well, going up 14 at halftime before holding on to defeat Grambling 27-22 in the 50th annual Bayou Classic.
Tailback Kendric Rhymes led the way for Southern, accumulating 103 yards on 18 rushing attempts. Down the field, August Pitre III was the Jags’ best option. Pitre III finished with four receptions for 118 yards. Though the play selection was balanced between run and pass, 73% of the team’s 317 total yards came through the air.
Floyd Chalk led the way for Grambling, rushing for 172 yards on 22 rushing attempts. The Tigers had a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, but couldn’t put together a full 60 minutes.
Key Metrics to Victory: Southern
- Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 26 passing attempts and 30 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 24:45 (41% of the game)
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 50% of red zone trips as opposed to Grambling’s 40% efficiency
This result gives Southern’s its sixth win of the season, while Grambling State drops its record to 5-6.
History was made as Southern University interim head coach Terrence Graves became the first man to lead both programs to a win in the storied history of the Bayou Classic. Graves led Grambling State to a win as an interim head coach back in 2021 at the 48th annual Bayou Classic.
