East Carolina to host Hampton women on Wednesday

This Wednesday afternoon, Greenville plays host to a women’s basketball showdown as East Carolina takes on Hampton. The Pirates emerged victorious against the Lady Pirates in their last meeting at Hampton University Convocation Center in December 2022, with a final score of 64-60.

East Carolina | OVR 2-3 | AAC 0-0 | HOME 1-0

Amiya Joyner showed out for East Carolina with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting in the team’s last matchup against Seton Hall. Joyner (second on team in total points) will look to keep the scoring up against the Lady Pirates’ defense.

The Pirates average 15.2 steals per game and 3.2 blocks per game. Amiya Joyner and Danae McNeal have been the team’s defensive leaders in the two categories, with Joyner averaging 1.8 blocks per game and McNeal averaging 3.8 steals per game.

Photo courtesy: Chris Brown/Hampton University

Hampton | OVR 0-5 | CAA 0-0 | AWAY 0-3

The crowd at Williams Arena at Minges may have an impact against Hampton, which only averages 43.7 points per game on the road this season.

The Lady Pirates have delivered a series of impressive defensive performances away from home this season. As the visitor, Hampton has held home teams to just 66.0 points per game.

Key Metrics

East Carolina’s defense stacks up with any team in the AAC. The team allows just 0.75 points per defensive possession, which places them third in the conference (AAC average is 0.87).

Hampton has allowed (on average) 0.97 points per defensive possession thus far this season. That value puts them 13th in the conference (CAA average is 0.88).

