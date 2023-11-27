Conference USA ready to add Delaware, per report

Conference USA appears to be ready to add the University of Delaware to its membership, leaving the Coastal Athletic Association with one less team.
The University of Delaware and Conference USA are reportedly moving towards a deal that would see the flagship school of the nation’s first state finally join the FBS, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
The move has been anticipated for quite some time as the CAA, formerly known as the Colonial Athletic Association, has undergone major restructuring over the past few years. The loss would drop the CAA to 13 schools — including HBCUs North Carolina A&T and Hampton University.
Earlier this year Delaware New Journal reporter Kevin Tresolini, a University of Delaware alumnus, used attendance at a Hampton vs. Delaware game as an example of why the school was ready to bolt the league.
Interestingly enough, just over 4,000 fans showed up for the University of Delaware’s first round FCS Playoff game against Lafayette. Its stadium seats better than 18,000.