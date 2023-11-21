Morgan State University wrestling dominates in home opener

By

BALTIMORE, Md (Nov. 20, 2023) — The Morgan State University wrestling team returned to its dual schedule on Monday evening and posted a 53-0 home victory over Marymount University at Hill Field House to improve to 1-5 on the season.



“It feels good to get our first win at Morgan State,” said Morgan Sate University coach Kenny Monday . “We haven’t had a program here in 27 years, so it feels really good to get that first win of the season.”



“The guys wrestled well and I’m proud of the way they competed today,” added Monday. “There will be many more wins to come.”



The Saints forfeited two matches and the Bears earned bonus wins in the other eight matches, including three pins and three by technical fall.

Junior Kevin Lopez pinned Dylan Coward in the first match of the night at 125 and senior Jacob Marsh recorded a pin at 1:33 of his 165-pound bout against Isaac Ponce.

Junior Shawn Ryncarz (125), Cortilius Vann (174) and Kingsley Menifee (184) recorded wins by technical fall, while freshmen Aaron Turner (149) and Eric Tecson (157) each posted major decisions.

Morgan State University will return to action at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas, Nevada (Dec. 1-2).



Morgan State 53, Marymount 0

125: Kevin Lopez (MSU) pinned Dylan Coward (MU), 6-0, 2:10

125: Shawn Ryncarz (MSU) technical fall Joseph Custodio (MU), 16-0, 1:10

141: Blake Bryant (MSU) won by forfeit, 18-0

149: Aaron Turner (MSU) major dec. Mateo Hernandez (MU), 22-0

157: Eric Tecson (MSU) major dec. Paris Petalas (MU), 25-0

165: Jacob Marsh (MSU) pinned Isaac Ponce, 31-0, 1:33

174: Cortilius Vann (MSU) technical fall Mohammed Fofana (MU), 36-0

184: Kingsley Menifee (MSU) technical fall Rylan Moose, 41-0

197: Cameron Johnson (MSU) pinned Conrad Sund (MU), 47-0, 1:37

197: Nathanic Kendricks (MSU) won by forfeit, 53-0



