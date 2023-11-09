Megan Thee Stallion surprises students at Texas Southern University

By

Megan Thee Stallion brought her talents back to Texas Southern University, coming home to recognize the recipients of the Flamin’ Hot scholarship fund.



The rap superstar, whose real name is Megan Pete, is a Houston native and TSU graduate. She had her own, personal homecoming recently, joined by the Texas Southern Ocean of Soul band to celebrate the recipients and participate in a fireside chat with TSU’s Tracy Clemons.



The appearance by Megan The Stallion was supposed to be a surprise for the students.

“We have been planning for her to be here as part of this partnership for quite some time,” Clemmons told Click 2 Houston. “And, she’s a busy lady. And she’s performing all over the world. So, we were just excited that our alum made some time out of her schedule to come home and do this amazing thing for our students! And the students were very, very grateful.”

The Flamin’ Hot scholarship fund was established to help graduating seniors at Texas Southern University and is now rewarding over $150,000 to more than 20 graduating seniors like Isaac Palacio, Mr. Mass Communications and a recipient of a scholarship.

It was also announced that the rapper will have a scholarship fund set up in her name. Megan Thee Stallion graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Health Administration from the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences back in 2021.

