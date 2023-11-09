By

Southern University defeated UNLV basketball on Wednesday evening in a dynamic 85-71 affair. The Jags went into halftime with a 40-21 lead and were able to hold off the Rebels for the final 20 minutes.

Tai’Reon Joseph led the way for Southern, putting up a game-high 22 points. Joseph was not the sole contributor though. The Jags’ offense delivered from many fronts, pouring in 1.25 points per possession on 57% shooting from the field. Three-point shooting was clearly a significant component of the offensive gameplan, as they knocked down 11-of-18 attempts from deep.

Offense was not the issue for the Rebels. They shot 43% from the field, scoring a healthy 1.05 points per possession. Isaiah Cottrell led the way, putting up 18 points to go along with seven boards. Despite shooting well overall, UNLV dug themselves an early hole. The team went down as much as 21 in the first half, and were ultimately unable to catch back up and push past Southern.

SU’s bench outscored UNLV’s bench 43 to 5

UNLV was plagued by seven unforced turnovers (10% of possessions)

The teams combined to hit 20 threes

Southern claimed its first win of the season. The Jags will head to Tucson for their next contest, a Nov. 13 matchup with Arizona. UNLV lost for the first time this season this evening. The Rebels will look for an improved outcome in their next game, a Nov. 11 faceoff with Stetson at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

UNLV basketball falls to Southern University