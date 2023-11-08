VIEW ALL SCORES
HBCU Legacy Bowl
2023 Football

NFL to allow draft-declared juniors to play in all-star games

The NFL is allowing juniors who have declared for the NFL Draft to participate in all-star games, including the HBCU Legacy Bowl.
Posted on

The NFL has made a change that will impact all-star games — including the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports that the NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams informing them that all college juniors who declare for the Draft now will be eligible to play in the Shrine Bowl, Senior Bowl or the HBCU Legacy Bowl, according to his sources.

HBCU Legacy Bowl



He states that last year, 69 juniors entered the draft but couldn’t play in an all-star game — but they will be able to do so in 2024. 

The Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, is a postseason all-star game showcasing the best NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It will be broadcast live on NFL Network. More than a football game, the week-long celebration of Black culture and history will provide invaluable exposure for HBCU students.

