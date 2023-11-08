Tuskegee University to have uniforms paid for by anonymous donor

By

TUSKEGEE, Ala. __ The Tuskegee University Athletics Department is honored to announce a generous gift from an anonymous donor to purchase uniforms for all athletic programs, further advancing efforts to continue to enhance competitive excellence in the SIAC and the overall student-athlete experience.

This contribution reinforces the university’s commitment to enhancing all athletic programs, while simultaneously aiming to drive economic development to the Tuskegee community and beyond.

“We are honored and grateful for this gift to continue to support and give our student-athletes and coaches the best possible experience at this prestigious university,” Athletic Director Reginald Ruffin stated. “This gift will continue to build on our legacy of commitment to all our athletic programs. We will continue to set the standard and be the standard here at Tuskegee.”

The department has gone through a wave of improvements over the last 18 months, adding multiple scoreboards, video boards, and other amenities and upgrades around the athletic complexes.

“This incredibly generous gift is another testament to the believe in our vision in Athletics,” Ruffin added. “I’m thrilled by the outpouring of support from our alumni, fans, and supporters. Investing in our student athletes and facilities is essential to success on the conference and national level and we are committed to doing that.”

