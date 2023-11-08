VIEW ALL SCORES
Tuskegee Football SIAC
SIAC

Tuskegee University to have uniforms paid for by anonymous donor

An anonymous donor is footing the bill for Tuskegee University to upgrade its uniforms for ALL programs.
Posted on

TUSKEGEE, Ala. __ The Tuskegee University Athletics Department is honored to announce a generous gift from an anonymous donor to purchase uniforms for all athletic programs, further advancing efforts to continue to enhance competitive excellence in the SIAC and the overall student-athlete experience.

This contribution reinforces the university’s commitment to enhancing all athletic programs, while simultaneously aiming to drive economic development to the Tuskegee community and beyond.

Tuskegee Women's basketball

“We are honored and grateful for this gift to continue to support and give our student-athletes and coaches the best possible experience at this prestigious university,” Athletic Director Reginald Ruffin stated. “This gift will continue to build on our legacy of commitment to all our athletic programs. We will continue to set the standard and be the standard here at Tuskegee.”

The department has gone through a wave of improvements over the last 18 months, adding multiple scoreboards, video boards, and other amenities and upgrades around the athletic complexes.  

“This incredibly generous gift is another testament to the believe in our vision in Athletics,” Ruffin added. “I’m thrilled by the outpouring of support from our alumni, fans, and supporters. Investing in our student athletes and facilities is essential to success on the conference and national level and we are committed to doing that.” 

Tuskegee University to have uniforms paid for by anonymous donor
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Tarik Cohen Tarik Cohen
583
HBCU to Pro

Carolina Panthers place Tarik Cohen on IR
206
The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

Alabama A&M WBB engages in thrilling opener but falls to UAB
1.7K
Morehouse

Morehouse College fires football coach after eight months
293
2022-2023 Basketball

Georgia WBB takes down North Carolina A&T WBB
417
2023-2024 Basketball

Mid-Major | HBCU Gameday x TLS Sports Documentary
To Top
X