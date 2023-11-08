By

The Norfolk State women knocked off Drexel on Wednesday evening in a hard-fought 51-49 contest. The Dragons went into halftime with a three-point lead, but the Spartans would not go down without a fight.



The sides exchanged the lead seven times over the final 20 minutes, with Norfolk State freshman Anjanae Richardson hitting a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final 20 seconds of regulation on Wednesday.

Kierra Wheeler and Richardson scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, to lead the way for Norfolk State. The Spartans were relentless on the offensive boards, securing 17 extra possessions which they converted into 11 second chance points. Efficiency metrics evaluated the offense at an average of 1.01 points scored per possession on 45 percent true shooting.

Amaris Baker recorded 14 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for Drexel. The Dragons shot 18-of-46 from the field and 5-of-21 from behind the arc. That netted out to an average of 0.95 points per possession.

Norfolk’s bench outscored Drexel’s bench 19 to 7

Drexel was plagued by three unforced turnovers (6% of possessions)

Makoye Diawara led all game players in plus-minus with a +6

Norfolk State is now 2-0 thanks to the win. The Spartans’ next matchup is a Nov. 12 game against Radford at the Dedmon Center. Drexel lost for the first time this season this evening. The Dragons’ next game is against a Delaware State side that is also recovering from a recent loss. They will square off on Nov. 10 at Memorial Hall.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

Norfolk State freshman hits game-winning 3 to sink Drexel