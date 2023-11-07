VIEW ALL SCORES
Robert Osborne VUU
CIAA

NBA All-Star Weekend to feature all CIAA game

WSSU and Virginia Union will face each other in the HBCU Classic at NBA All-Star Weekend. The news was officially announced on First Take as Stephen A Smith visited his alma mater.
Two of HBCU basketball’s most historic programs, Virginia Union and Winston-Salem State, will face each other in an all-CIAA game at NBA All-Star Weekend. 

VUU and WSSU will participate in the third annual NBA x HBCU Classic. The game will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, on Feb. 17 — the day before the NBA All-Star Game.

Virginia Union and Winston-Salem State have been CIAA rivals for nearly 80 years, with both schools having won NCAA titles, multiple NBA draft picks and Basketball Hall of Famers.

Winston-Salem State forward Jon Hicklin makes a move against Virginia Union.

VUU finished the 2022-2023 season with a 24-8 record, and an NCAA Tournament appearance. 

Winston-Salem State is coming off a 21-9 season that resulted in the program’s 13th CIAA title of all-time — second only to Virginia Union. WSSU knocked off VUU in the CIAA semifinals before beating Lincoln in the title game. 

The two teams are both also competing in the Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off Challenge. 

