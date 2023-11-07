Howard University WBB hangs tough in opener without MEAC PoY

By

George Washington defeated Howard University by a score of 64-58 at the Charles E. Smith Center on Monday evening. The Revolutionaries got out to a 32-28 lead by halftime, and then came out and outscored the Bison again in the second half to come away with the victory.

Howard (0-1), playing without team-leading scorer and Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Preseason Player of the Year Destiny Howell (Queens, N.Y.), fell behind 24-9 in the first quarter.

Destiny Howell (@destinyn15h) will miss the 23-24 season due to an ACL injury. Please continue to show your support and keep her in your prayers. Stay tuned for the comeback… it will be epic! 💪🏾💚#DestinyHowell #FueledByFaith #TeamRenaissance #HBCU #HU pic.twitter.com/kGDmRo8Y9D — Renaissance Sports Group (@RenSportsGroup) November 7, 2023

Without their leading scorer, the young Bison could have folded, but they settled down and used a 9-3 second-quarter advantage to get to 32-28 at the half.

“We just didn’t shoot the ball well in the first quarter, so obviously we dug ourselves a hole that we weren’t expecting to have,” said Howard Head Coach Ty Grace. “So (in the second quarter) we obviously shot the ball better. We switched up and guarded them a little differently. We went man-to-man and kind of tried to mix up some things. So, they were hurting us in our zone and we just started to guard a little bit better, so it helped us. And then we were scoring on the offensive end.”

Tyana Walker scored 16 points, while Vanessa Blake added another 13 to lead the way for Howard. As a team, the Bison had some offensive struggles, scoring just 0.86 points per possession on 30% shooting from the field. It was a forgettable game from three-point range as the team collectively shot 3-of-16 from deep.

George Washington outhustled Howard, outscoring them 19 to 9 on second-chance points

Howard was plagued by six unforced turnovers (9% of possessions)

There were zero lead changes or ties, with the Revolutionaries leading the entire game

Howard University lost for the first time this season. The Bison will hope for a better result in their next game, a Nov. 9 visit by Mount St. Mary’s to Washington.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

