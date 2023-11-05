SIAC title game to feature Albany State and Benedict College

Benedict College and Albany State University were predicted to finish first and second in SIAC football prior to the season, and the two programs have lived up to that billing.
Benedict College, the reining SIAC champion, entered Saturday controlling its destiny as it faced cross-town foe Allen University. BC handled business, coming up with a 37-9 win over AU at home. It improved to 10-0 on the season.
Albany State started the day on the outside looking-in at the SIAC championship picture. It handled its business by knocking off Fort Valley State 13-7, giving it a 6-2 SIAC record to match its inter-state rival. It then got some help from Miles College as it defeated Tuskegee University at home, creating a four-way tie for second place.
Albany State will face the undefeated Benedict College Tigers (8-0) at Lakewood Stadium on November 11 at 1 p.m. ET.