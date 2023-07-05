By

North Carolina Central University has its opening game assignment and it’s a tall one as it will take on blue blood Kansas basketball to start the 2023-2024 campaign.

NCCU head coach LeVelle Moton announced the matchup via Twitter on Wednesday morning.

“Eagles Nation, we’re Excited to Open our season vs the #1 ranked team in the Country…….Kansas Jayhawks!!!!” Moton tweeted.





The game will take place on Nov. 6 at Phog Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. It will be the inaugural meeting between the two programs.



Kansas basketball is coming off a 28-8 season, one that ended in the Round of 32 in a 72-71 loss to Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament. It opened the NCAA Tournament with a 96-68 win over MEAC champion Howard, but it was challenged in the first half of that game. Kansas, of course, is two seasons removed from winning the 2022 NCAA title with a stunning comeback against North Carolina.



North Carolina Central University is coming off an 18-12 season in 2022-2023 as it finished third in the MEAC. Its bid for the NCAA Tournament fell short in a semifinal loss to Norfolk State in the MEAC Tournament. The team will look to replace several key players, including leading scorer Justin Wright who transferred to Loyola Marymount following the season.

Kansas basketball to start season with North Carolina Central University