Benedict College makes history in Homecoming win

By

The Benedict College Tigers put on a show for the Homecoming Crowd and made history Saturday as they defeated Kentucky State 63-14 to improve to 8-0 on the season.

It was Benedict’s highest scoring game since the Tigers defeated Savannah State 65-6 in 1960.

Head coach Chennis Berry has encouraged his team to put God first and he said his team received a word to go make history during their weekly bible study.

“Last night we had bible study, which our team devotion, and we had a pastor came and speak who actually was a former player that played here in 2001 and 2004,” he said. “And he spoke to the team about being something special. He told the team last night, he said, ‘guys, you guys are going to do something tomorrow. That’s more special than you’ve done all season. You’re gonna do something you hadn’t done all year,’ and we did exactly that.”

The Tigers logged 439 total yards of offense on the day, 277 coming on the ground and 162 through the air. Of those 277 rushing yards, sophomore running back Deondra Duehart accumulated 112 on 18 carries while finding the endzone three times that day. Graduate quarterback Aeneas Dennis rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown. Dennis also finished the day with 13 of 21 pass attempts for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively Benedict held the Thoroughbreds to 266 total yards of offense. The Tiger defense had active hands all the way until the final buzzer as they logged three interceptions for 46 yards, including Jarod Washington’s 36-yard pick six in the fourth quarter. Nolan Jones and Ja’ron Kilpatrick recorded the other two interceptions.

Berry said he was pleased with what he saw on the field.

“You know, we ran the ball very well. We scored, obviously 63 points and played great in all three phases and we’ve been waiting to put a full game together,” he said. “We talk about winning and being great in September, playing our best ball in the month of October so we can make it in November. We’re heading in the right direction right now.”

Benedict College takes its show on the road next week to face 2-5 Savannah State.

Benedict College makes history in Homecoming win