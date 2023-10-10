Bowie State University cancels classes for week following shooting

By

Bowie State University has decided to cancel classes for the rest of the week after a shooting during its homecoming.



Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries Saturday night after the shooting.





The University released the following statement via social media on Tuesday:



Bowie State University has canceled classes beginning at 12 p.m. today for the rest of the week to allow additional time for our students, faculty and staff to address mental distress as a result of the incident this past weekend. University administrators will meet with Student Government Association Leaders at 1 p.m. today to discuss what additional steps are needed to support students during this time.



Bowie State University President Dr. Aminta Breaux released a statement earlier in the week regarding the shooting.



“The Bowie State University community is saddened today by the reports of shots fired on the campus last night. After a week of joyous, safe Homecoming celebrations, individuals intent on perpetrating acts of violence shattered the peaceful activities which are the tradition here at BSU. Sadly, two persons were injured. Police confirm that the individuals were not Bowie State or Morgan State students. Police are actively investigating the incident, and report that there are no further threats to the campus or community.”

