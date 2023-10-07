Human Jukebox Band Director talks ESPN band ranking

By

While the always epic Marching 100 vs Human Jukebox band battle won’t be taking place in Baton Rouge this afternoon during the FAMU-Southern University game.

HBCU Gameday’s Vaughn Wilson caught up with Southern University Band Director Kedric Taylor outside A.W. Mumford Stadium before the game to get his thoughts on the Human Jukebox’s number-one ranking in the initial ESPN Band of the Year rankings.

Throughout the season a panel of experts in marching bands will provide rankings of HBCU band performances based on musicianship, accuracy, drum line, drum majors, dance corps, and other relevant criteria.

The top two ranked bands from Division I and Division II conferences will earn the right to compete for the national championship and the title of BoTY. The competition will be part of the weekend events of the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

Southern University- Human Jukebox

Performances are judged on an individual basis, with judges giving scores for specific areas only. Bands are encouraged to submit a performance to be judged monthly. The committee is co-chaired by Jackson State Director of Bands Emeritus, Professor Dowell Taylor, and Dr. Julian E. White, FAMU Director of Bands Emeritus.

The next update will come in late October as the top 15 will be reduced to the top 10 overall in each division. The November ranking will list the top five in each division. The final ranking will award the top two teams in each division a shot at the ESPN BoTYtitle, which will be determined Dec. 15 in the Mercedes-Benz Dome in Atlanta, GA with the show starting at 6 PM EST. It will be simulcast on ESPN3 and ESPN Plus.

