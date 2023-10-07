Howard to host Big-12 opponent in basketball this year

By

Courtesy: Howard Athletics

WASHINGTON (October 6, 2023) – Howard University men’s basketball team revealed its 2023-24 schedule, featuring 12 regular season contests inside The Burr. The announcement came Friday morning.

The slate includes three Power 5 opponents and the annual MLK Day Classic.

“I’m delighted with the schedule we’ve put together for the upcoming season,” said Howard men’s basketball head coach Kenneth Blakeney. “It offers a balanced mix of rivalry games, matchups against NCAA Tournament teams and exciting opportunities like the Chris Paul Challenge and the Michael B. Jordan’s Legacy Classic. We can’t wait to see Howard Bison fans #PackTheBurr and show their support across the country this year.”

After a tune-up against Capital (Oct. 25), Howard opens the new season with rival Hampton in the next chapter of the Battle of the Real HU (Nov. 6).

Howard begins a quick two-game road swing at ACC opponent Georgia Tech (Nov. 9) and James Madison (Nov. 12) before returning to The Mecca to battle Boston (Nov. 14).

After three road games at Big Ten Rutgers (Nov. 18), Bryant (Nov. 20) and Mount St. Mary’s (Nov. 25), HU hosts Big 12 foe Cincinnati inside Burr Gymnasium.

“Hosting a Big 12 team like Cincinnati is a substantial milestone for our program, and I credit Coach Wes Miller for making this home-and-home arrangement possible,” Blakeney stated. “I believe that every Power 5 team should aspire to play at Howard University, allowing their players to experience the nation’s premier HBCU and everything that Washington, D.C., has to offer. As college basketball coaches, we are educators first and foremost, and there’s no better place in America for coaches to expose their student-athletes to opportunities beyond the basketball court than here at Howard University.”

In December, the Bison take on Penn in Philadelphia (Dec. 11) before welcoming Regent to The Burr two nights later (Dec. 13).

On Dec. 16-17, Howard goes to Sin City (Las Vegas) for the HBCU Challenge, hosted by NBA Superstar Chris Paul. During the two-night event, HU faces SWAC opponents Jackson State (Dec. 16) and Texas Southern (Dec. 17).

“Few NBA players have done as much to shine a spotlight on HBCUs as our fellow Jumpman athlete Chris Paul,” Blakeney expressed. “From his advocacy in the NBA bubble to his graduation from Winston Salem State, CP3 has been a prominent supporter of HBCUs on a global stage. Playing in a showcase that carries his name, while also highlighting the exceptional basketball talent in the MEAC and SWAC, is a tremendous privilege and source of pride for Howard University. “

Howard closes out December with road trips at UC Santa Barbara (Dec. 20) and La Salle (Dec. 30) before hosting Ivy League foe Yale (Jan. 3) in its final tune-up before league play. HU opens conference play with a pair of road contests at North Carolina Central (Jan. 6) and South Carolina State (Jan. 8).

On Jan. 15, the Bison host their annual MLK Day Classic against Morehouse for the second straight year.

“Our Athletic Director, Kery Davis, established the MLK Day Classic as a heartfelt tribute to Dr. King’s legacy,” Blakeney explained. “There’s no better way to pay homage than by welcoming his alma mater back to Howard University and Burr Gymnasium. Last year’s game was the most electrifying moment in Burr Gymnasium all season, and we’re eager to recreate that magic while upholding the tradition of an MLK Day of Service that weekend.”

Saturday (Jan. 20), Howard clashes with Norfolk State inside Burr Gymnasium before going to Baltimore to take on Morgan State (Jan. 27) and Coppin State (Jan. 29).

On Feb. 3, the Bison square off against Hampton in a rematch at the Legacy Classic, hosted by Michael B. Jordan.

“We were fortunate to participate in the inaugural Michael B. Jordan Legacy Classic in 2022, and we’re absolutely thrilled for the opportunity to be part of it again,” said Blakeney. “Facing our rival, Hampton, for the second time this year in front of a sold-out crowd only amplifies the excitement surrounding this event. Jordan’s vision for the classic is to ‘give our HBCUs the light they deserve and bring awareness, sponsorship, funds, and resources to ensure that our student-athletes have the best opportunities possible.’ It’s an honor to be a part of this mission.”

Howard travels to Dover, Del., to face Delaware State (Feb. 5) before hosting four consecutive contests inside The Mecca: North Carolina Central (Feb. 17); South Carolina State (Feb. 19); Morgan State (Feb. 24) and Coppin State (Feb. 26).

HU starts March on the road at Maryland Eastern Shore (March 2) before returning home to battle Delaware State on Senior Night (March 4).

Howard closes out the year at Norfolk, Va., against Norfolk State (March 7).

“We take great pride in selling out all our MEAC home games last season, which played a pivotal role in establishing The Burr as the most formidable home-court advantage in the conference,” Blakeney concluded. “Our undefeated 7-0 record in MEAC play at The Burr was a testament to the incredible support of our fans, who are the driving force behind our championship pursuit. It’s imperative that we #PackTheBurr once again as we aim for a second consecutive championship.”

On March 13-16, HU returns to Norfolk, Va., for the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament inside the Scope Arena.

