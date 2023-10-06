Jade Cargill once balled against HBCU schools

By

Jade Cargill is one of the brightest young stars in professional wrestling who is set to make her debut in the WWE. Once upon a time she was a college basketball player, and here’s a fun fact: she played against several HBCU schools. Cargill was an All-Conference hooper at Jacksonville University from 2010-2014.

Her success continued into pro wrestling after college. Jade Cargill was the TBS Champion in All Elite Wrestling from 2020 to 2023, holding the title for a total of 508 days. Cargill signed with WWE in September as is slated to make her debut with the company on Saturday at the “Fastlane” event in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Let’s take a peek at some of the box scores when she played against HBCU schools.

On Nov. 9, 2012 Cargill posted 13 points and 8 rebounds on a road game at FAMU. The Lady Rattlers won the game 72-69 with Jasmine Grice dropping 26 points for FAMU. Also that season Cargill’s squad faced off against Bethune-Cookman, South Carolina State and Savannah State during its MEAC days. Cargill was 2-2 against HBCUs during her junior year.

South Carolina State put the future champion in a headlock on Nov. 28, 2012. Cargill was 0-9 from the field with three turnovers, with South Carolina State drubbing JU 68-45. She netted 8 points against Savannah State in a 72-60 win. The box score against Bethune-Cookman is somewhere in 404 purgatory on the internet.

FAMU had JU’s number again the following season winning 69-64, Cargill was held to just three points. Cargill dropped 11 points in a 21 point win over Tennessee State in December of her senior year. Bethune-Cookman managed a win that season against Jacksonville, coming out on top 57-49.

Jade Cargill is married to former Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips. Her official Instagram profile lists her as being a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated.

