By

Southern University and Florida A&M have two of the most iconic HBCU marching bands as well as historic football programs. Yes, the Southern University Human Jukebox and FAMU Marching 100 are two of the most well-known and respected bands in not only HBCU marching band culture, but the world.



Saturday’s matchup between the two SWAC programs will take place on the field, but not in the stands between the two bands.

Sources told HBCU Gameday that the Florida A&M Marching 100 will not be making the trip to Baton Rouge along with the football program this Saturday. The reaction to the news on social media ranged from disappointment to disdain.

Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band

The two schools are long-time rivals, dating back to the 1930s. The rivalry was a non-conference matchup until FAMU joined the SWAC in 2021, with both bands making the nearly 500 mile one-way trip. FAMU made that trip to A.W. Mumford Stadium in 2021, but the Human Jukebox did not return the favor in 2022. And the Marching 100 won’t be heading west this year.

Both marching bands are ranked in the top 10 of the inaugural ESPN Band of The Year rankings at the Divsion I level. Southern is no. 1 in the rankings while FAMU is ranked no. six overall.

FAMU’s Marching 100 is expected to travel to Huntsville, AL when it faces Alabama A&M.



Band travel is always a touchy subject, given the cost of travel, especially when it involves two of the biggest names in the business.

FAMU Marching 100 won’t battle Human Jukebox in Baton Rouge