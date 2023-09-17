Bowie State gets back on track with win over Shaw

Courtesy: Bowie State
BOWIE, MD — Behind an impressive defensive effort that kept the Shaw ground attack to 72 rushing yards, the Bowie State Bulldogs took down the Bears 21-7 at home Saturday afternoon in its home opener at Bulldog Stadium.
The Bulldogs improved to 2-1 on the year and 1-0 in Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) play, while the Bears fell to 0-3 and 0-1 in the league.
Senior Carleton Stewart totaled 55 yards to lead the Bulldogs’ ground attack in the game, picking up 6.9 yards per carry along the way while redshirt sophomore Asa Williams also tacked on 22 yards on the ground, picking up 5.5 yards per carry.
Senior James McNeill, III reeled in six catches for 69 yards and two scores while graduate senior Keshane Hinckley got in on the action in the passing game as well, hauling in five balls for 64 yards.
Sophomore Khalil Glover showed out for the Bowie State defense, totaling seven tackles and a half of sack while redshirt junior Devin Williams added six tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, one interception, and two pass breakups and redshirt sophomore Jadon Carter had one interception in the win.
The Bulldogs won the turnover battle in Saturday’s game, forcing three turnovers while coughing the ball up one time.
Defensively, Bowie State held up fairly well against the Shaw offensive attack, holding the Bears to 235 total yards. The Bulldogs defense disrupted the Shaw passing game on the way to pulling down two interceptions and breaking up five Bears passes.
How It Happened
BSU scored first and took a 6-0 lead with 9:56 remaining in the first quarter.The Bulldogs then extended their lead to 14-0 with another score.
Bowie State kept building its advantage after Shaw made it a 14-7 game, scoring again with 9:40 left in the fourth quarter to go on top 21-7. Neither team scored again in the game.
Game Notes
» BSU outgained Shaw 288-235, including a 100-72 advantage on the ground.
» Bowie State won the turnover battle 3-1 after intercepting two passes and recovering one fumble.
» The Bulldogs scored first with 9:56 remaining in the first quarter and never trailed the rest of the game on their way to victory.
» BSU had their highest scoring quarter in the third period, when they put up eight points.
» Bowie State converted 6 of 16 third downs while Shaw was successful on 5 of 16.
» BSU went 1-for-1 on fourth down, converting on 100 percent of attempts.
» Bowie State gave up just seven points in three Shaw trips to the red zone.
» The Bulldogs took potential points off the board by forcing two turnovers on their own half of the field.
» The Bulldogs totaled 14 tackles for loss and added two sacks.
» Bowie State won the time of possession battle 30:12 to 29:48.
» BSU got off to a hot start in the contest, putting 14 unanswered points on the board before Shaw could respond.
LOOKING AHEAD
Saturday, Sept. 23 will mark the eighth meeting between Bowie State and St. Augustine’s as the Bulldogs will host its second home contest of the 2023 season from Bulldog Stadium at 1 p.m. The contest is themed as Health Awareness Day and BSU will help raise awareness about all health conditions with a emphasis on Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Mental Wellness and self care while understanding health issues as well as mobilize support for action, from the local community to as large as the national and international stage.