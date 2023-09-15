Hampton University football dealing with multitude of eligibility issues

By

Hampton University is set to take on archival Howard University on Saturday, but it will likely have to do so without a significant portion of its squad.

Anthony D. Henderson, Hampton University AD, announced that ‘multiple student-athletes’ have not met NCAA eligibility requirements and will be held out of competition. Henderson told the Virginian Pilot that includes several members of the football program.

“It affected us more last week than it will this week,” Henderson told The Pilot. “The process is basically we have to go back and re-certify some of the student-athletes that have questions. Every time you send something to the NCAA, they come back with more questions, just to make sure that you’re covering all the bases. So we’re down tremendously from where we started.”



Hampton University is 1-1 after two weeks, losing to rival Norfolk State University in Week Two after opening the season with a win over Grambling State. Several key players were held out due to the eligibility issue.

Hampton University AD Anthony D. Henderson watches a football game from the sidelines.

“This was something we’ve been working on for a couple of weeks,” Henderson said. “I think last week, with football having so many guys not dressed, it kinda brought the attention to it that it got to the point that it is now.”

The issue goes beyond the football program. Last weekend’s volleyball match against Norfolk State had to be postponed due to the eligibility issue.



“One of my principal responsibilities as the new Hampton University Director of Athletics is to ensure full eligibility and compliance of all student-athletes with NCAA, CAA and University policies and requirements,” Henderson said in a release. “Unfortunately, my assessment has revealed that multiple student-athletes do not meet eligibility requirements based upon NCAA bylaws. Until all requirements are met, affected student-athletes must be withheld from competing in their respective sports.”

Hampton will take on Howard University at Audi Field on Saturday.

Hampton University football dealing with multitude of eligibility issues