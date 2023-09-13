Prairie View A&M travels to SMU for in-state matchup

Prairie View A&M will visit Dallas to take on SMU at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Saturday evening. One of these teams will get a much-needed rebound from a recent loss. SMU lost to Oklahoma, while PVAMU was taken down by Abilene Christian 45-16. With no recent history between these teams, early possessions could really set the tone. Each side will be looking to make a mark early and take control of the game.
SMU (1-1 Overall)
The Mustangs enter with a 1-1 record on the season. They are scoring an average of 24.5 points per contest, with a total of 6 touchdowns on the year. The Mustangs’ defense is conceding an average of 317 yards and 21.0 points per game.
Preston Stone is looking to continue the play he showcased in SMU’s last game. Stone threw for 250 yards and one touchdown in the team’s loss.
SMU’s offensive play selection split thus far this year has been 53% pass, 47% run.
SMU went 7-6 in 2022. They’ve only had one home game this season, in which they put up 38.0 points to come away with the win. This is SMU’s only game against an FCS HBCU opponent.
Prairie View A&M (1-1 Overall, 1-0 in SWAC)
The Panthers’ record sits at 1-1 on the season coming into this game. They are averaging 26.5 points per contest, while accumulating a total of six touchdowns so far this year. On the other side of the ball, the Panthers’ defense is giving up an average of 39.5 points per game.
Quarterback Trazon Connley will be leading Prairie View A&M in this one. Connley has averaged 232.5 pass yards per game with season totals of two touchdowns and two interceptions thus far this season.
Prairie View A&M has a rush-heavy offense, with a 66-34 rush-pass play selection split.
Prairie View A&M enters after putting up a 6-5 campaign in 2022. They’ve only had one away game this season, in which they put up 37.0 points to come away with the win. This is Prairie View A&M’s only game against an AAC opponent this season.
