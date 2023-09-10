Prairie View A&M falls to Abilene Christian in passing battle

The Prairie View A&M defense had no answer for Abilene Christian’s pass-heavy approach, as the Wildcats threw their way to a 45-16 victory.
Maverick McIvor led the way for Abilene Christian, throwing for 314 yards and four touchdowns in this one. McIvor got help as well, particularly from Blayne Taylor and Waydale Jones. As a team, the Wildcats’ offense generated 3.7 yards per carry and 14.3 yards per pass attempt.
Prairie View A&M was led by quarterback Trazon Connley. He completed 13-of-24 passes for 190 yards. Connley leaned on receiver Brian Jenkins Jr., who recorded 98 yards on four receptions.
Key Metrics to Victory: Abilene Christian
- Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 22 passing attempts and 23 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 21:30 (37% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 50% of third downs (5-10) while Prairie View A&M converted just 43% (6-14)
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to Prairie View A&M’s 50% efficiency
Each team has its next game on Sept. 16. Abilene Christian takes on UIW at Wildcat Stadium, where the Wildcats will look to stay unbeaten. Meanwhile, Prairie View A&M will try to rebound when they head to Gerald J. Ford for a battle with SMU.
