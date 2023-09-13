Delaware State and Richmond will square off at Robins Stadium

Delaware State will travel to Virginia for a showdown against Richmond on Saturday afternoon. These sides will be fighting to turn things around, as both enter with two-game losing streaks. With no recent history between these teams, early possessions could really set the tone. Each side will be looking to make a mark early and take control of the game.
Richmond (0-2 Overall)
The Spiders’ season thus far has resulted in a 0-2 record. Scoring points has been a struggle for them so far this season. They’re only averaging 12.0 points per contest. The Spiders’ defense is conceding an average of 339 yards and 31.0 points per game.
Tight end Sean Clarke is looking to continue the play he showcased in Richmond’s last game. Clarke collected one reception for 5 yards and one touchdown in the team’s loss.
Richmond has a committee rushing offense. No one player accounts for more than 48% of its rush attempts.
Richmond went 9-4 in 2022. They’re 0-1 at home, after giving up 17.0 points in their only home game this season. This is one of Richmond’s four games this season against an FCS HBCU opponent.
Delaware State (0-2 Overall)
The Hornets will come into this contest with a 0-2 record on the season. They are averaging 5.5 points per contest, while accumulating a total of one touchdowns so far this year. On the other side of the ball, the Hornets’ defense is giving up an average of 39.5 points per game.
Receiver Jordan Hull will be looking to improve on his last game for Delaware State. Hull caught four receptions for 53 yards in the team’s loss.
Delaware State boasts a versatile ground game. Quarterback runs make up 42% of their season’s rushing attempts.
Delaware State enters after putting up a 5-6 campaign in 2022. They’re 0-1 on the road, after giving up 57.0 points in their only away game this season. This is Delaware State’s only game against a CAA opponent this season.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.