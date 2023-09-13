Jackson State travels to San Marcos to take on Texas State

Jackson State will hit the road for the third week straight as they travel to play against Texas St. Texas St. is hoping for a better result than their last game, a 13-20 loss to UTSA. Meanwhile, JSU enters with some momentum from their recent win over Southern. These teams haven’t played in recent years, so things could get interesting in this one.
Texas State (1-1 Overall)
The Bobcats will look to add another win to their earned record thus far of 1-1. They are scoring an average of 27.5 points per contest, with a total of 7 touchdowns on the year. The Bobcats’ defense is conceding an average of 448 yards and 25.5 points per game.
Quarterback TJ Finley will be leading Texas St. in this one. Finley has averaged 254.5 pass yards per game with season totals of three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Texas State’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Kole Wilson has been on the receiving end of 26% of the team’s passing yardage this season.
Texas State went 4-8 in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve had home field advantage all year. This is Texas State’s only game against an FCS HBCU opponent.
Jackson State (2-1 Overall, 0-1 in SWAC)
The Tigers will enter this match up with a 2-1 campaign so far. They are averaging 24.7 points per contest, while accumulating a total of nine touchdowns so far this year. On the other side of the ball, Jackson State has shown they can be a problem. They have held opponents to an impressive 16.3 points per game.
Irv Mulligan gears up after an impressive performance in Jackson State’s last game. Mulligan rushed for 105 yards and one touchdown in the team’s win.
Jackson State’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Rico Powers has been on the receiving end of 39% of the team’s passing yardage this season.
Jackson State enters after putting up a 12-1 campaign in 2022. They’ve had three road games this season, in which they put up 27.0 points to come away with the win. This is Jackson State’s only game against a Sun Belt opponent this season.
