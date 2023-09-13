North Carolina Central battles UCLA at the Rose Bowl

The focus of HBCU football fans will shift to the Rose Bowl on Saturday afternoon when UCLA takes on North Carolina Central. Both teams have won two straight games. One side will leave with their streak intact, while another will leave humbled. With no recent history between these teams, early possessions could really set the tone. Each side will look to make a mark early and take control of the game.
UCLA (2-0 Overall)
The Bruins come into this contest with a 2-0 record on the season. They are scoring an average of 31.0 points per contest, with a total of 8 touchdowns on the year. The Bruins’ defense is conceding an average of 11.5 points per game.
Quarterback Dante Moore will be leading UCLA in this one. Moore has averaged 216.5 pass yards per game with season totals of five touchdowns and one interception. (Photo Courtesy: Scott Chandler/UCLA Athletics)
UCLA’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. J. Michael Sturdivant has collected 28% of the team’s receiving yardage this season.
UCLA went 9-4 in 2022. They’ve only had one home game this season, in which they put up 27.0 points to come away with the win. This is UCLA’s only game against an FCS HBCU opponent.
North Carolina Central (2-0 Overall)
The Eagles will come into this contest with a 2-0 record on the season. Getting points on the board certainly hasn’t been an issue for North Carolina Central, as they are averaging 38.5 points per contest. Their defense has allowed an average of 18.5 points per game this season.
Quarterback Davius Richard will be leading North Carolina Central in this one. Richard has averaged 181.5 pass yards per game with season totals of three touchdowns and one interception thus far this season.
North Carolina Central’s ground game is unique, with 32% of their rush attempts coming from the QB position. (Photo Courtesy: Doug Burt/NCCU Athletics)
North Carolina Central enters after putting up a 10-2 campaign in 2022. They’ve only had one away game this season, in which they put up 30.0 points to come away with the win. This is North Carolina Central’s only game against a Pac-12 opponent this season.
