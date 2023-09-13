Arkansas-Pine Bluff collides with Miles in first-ever matchup

HBCU football fans will be treated to a Saturday evening matchup between Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Miles. These teams have been headed in opposite directions recently. UAPB has dropped two consecutive games, while Miles has won two straight. With no recent history between these teams, early possessions could really set the tone. Each side will look to make a mark early and take control of the game.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-2 Overall)
Pine Bluff will look to add another win to their earned record thus far of 0-2. Scoring points has been a struggle for them so far this season. They’re only averaging 10.5 points per contest. Pine Bluff’s defense is conceding an average of 448 yards and 33.0 points per game.
Johness Davis gears up after an impressive performance in Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s last game. Davis rushed for 167 yards and one touchdown in the team’s loss.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff has a rush-heavy offense, with a 63-37 rush-pass play selection split.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff went 3-9 in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve had home-field advantage all year. This is Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s only game against a SIAC opponent this season.
Miles (2-0 Overall, 1-0 in SIAC)
The Golden Bears will look to add another win to the 2-0 record they’ve earned so far this season. They’re putting up an average of 4.0 touchdowns and 29.0 points per contest. Their defense allows an average of 382 yards and 20.5 points per game.
Jonero Scott gears up after an impressive performance in Miles’ last game. Scott rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s win.
Miles’ offense makes a concerted effort to get the ball to their star receiver. Jaih Andrews has collected 35% of the team’s receiving yardage this season.
Miles enters after putting up a 1-9 campaign in 2022. They’ve only had one away game this season, in which they put up 21.0 points to come away with the win. This is one of Miles’ two games this season against an FCS HBCU opponent.
