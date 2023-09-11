Hampton takes on Howard in DC in the Battle of the Real HU

The Battle of the Real HU will see Hampton take on Howard Saturday afternoon on a national stage. Hampton is hoping for a better result than their last game, a 23-31 loss to Norfolk State. Meanwhile, Howard enters with some momentum from their recent win over Morehouse. These teams last met in 2022. Hampton came out on top in that one by a score of 31-28.
Hampton (1-1 Overall)
The Pirates come into the Battle of the Real HU with a 1-1 record on the season. Their offense has been dynamic all year. Hampton scores an average of 29.0 points per contest, including reaching the end zone an average of 4.0 times per game. The Pirates’ defense is conceding an average of 31.0 points per game.
Quarterback Chris Zellous will be leading Hampton in this one. Zellous has averaged 183.0 pass yards per game with season totals of four touchdowns and four interceptions.
Photo Courtesy: Chris Brown- Breezyshots/Hampton Athletics
Hampton loves to get their quarterback involved in the ground game, with 30% of their rush attempts coming from their signal caller.
Hampton went 4-7 in 2022. They’ve had good luck at neutral sites this season, as their current neutral site record sits at 1-0. Hampton is 1-1 in FCS HBCU games.
Howard (1-1 Overall)
The Bison’s record sits at 1-1 on the season coming into this game. Getting points on the board certainly hasn’t been an issue for Howard, as they are averaging 44.0 points per contest. Their defense allows an average of 289 yards and 26.0 points per game.
Quarterback Quinton Williams will be leading Howard in this one. Williams has averaged 199.5 pass yards per game with season totals of five touchdowns and zero interceptions thus far this season.
Howard has a committee rushing offense. No one player has taken more than 20% of rush attempts.
Howard enters Battle of the Real HU after putting up a 5-6 campaign in 2022. This is their first neutral site game this year, but they went 1-1 in 2022. This is the first FCS HBCU matchup this season for Howard.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.