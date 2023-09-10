Alabama A&M dominates Lane in the Louis Crew Classic

Alabama A&M put up an offensive clinic in this one, recording 51 points to Lane’s 13 to power past the Dragons on Saturday evening during the 13th annual Louis Crews Classic.
Tailback Ryan Morrow led the way for Alabama A&M at the Louis Crews Classic, accumulating 191 yards on 18 rushing attempts. Down the field, Cameron Young was the Bulldogs’ best option. Young finished with eight receptions for 74 yards. The team committed to the ground game early and often (99 1st quarter rushing yards, 63-37 overall run-pass split). The strategy was successful as the Bulldogs wore down the defense with 239 total rushing yards.
Kylan Duhe led the way for Lane, rushing for 122 yards on 22 rushing attempts. Lane made too many mistakes early on, giving up two turnovers in the first quarter alone.
Key Metrics to Victory: Alabama A&M
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 63-37 run-pass split with 34 rushing attempts and 20 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 26:57 (45% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 73% of third downs (8-11) while Lane converted just 25% (3-12)
- Turnover battle – turned the ball over two times while collecting four turnovers from Lane
Both teams take the field again on Sept. 16. Alabama A&M meets Southern at A.W. Mumford Stadium, where the Bulldogs will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Lane will be thankful to return home when they take on Benedict at Rothrock Stadium.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.