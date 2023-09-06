Southern Heritage Classic Preview: Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Tennessee St

The Southern Heritage Classic will have the attention of HBCU football fans on Saturday evening. Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Tennessee State are set to battle in a can’t miss contest. One of these teams will get a much-needed rebound from a recent loss. Arkansas-Pine Bluff lost to Tulsa, while Tennessee State was taken down by Notre Dame 56-3. These teams last met in 2019. Arkansas-Pine Bluff came out on top in that one by a score of 37-31.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-1 Overall)
Pine Bluff enters with a 0-1 record on the season. They score an average of 7.0 points per contest, with a total of 1 touchdown on the year. Pine Bluff’s defense is conceding an average of 42.0 points per game.
Johness Davis led the team in Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s last game. Davis rushed for 82 yards in the team’s loss.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff has a rush-heavy offense, with a 62-38 rush-pass play selection split.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff went 3-9 in 2022. This is their first neutral site game this year, but they went 0-0 in 2022. The Southern Heritage Classic is the first FCS HBCU matchup this season for Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Tennessee State (0-1 Overall)
The Tigers will look to add another win to the 0-1 record they’ve earned so far this season. They’re putting up an average of 0.0 touchdowns and 3.0 points per contest. Their defense allows an average of 557 yards and 56.0 points per game.
Jalen Rouse comes into the game looking to improve on his performance in Tennessee State’s last game. Rouse rushed for 28 yards in the team’s loss.
Tennessee State’s offense places a significant focus on the ground game. On the season they have a 62-38 rush-pass play selection split.
Tennessee State enters the Southern Heritage Classic after putting up a 4-7 campaign in 2022. This is their first neutral site game this year, but they went 0-1 in 2022. Tennessee State will get their first test against another FCS HBCU team in this one.
