Shilo Sanders planning Jackson State tribute when he makes big play

Lost in the excitement of Colorado beating TCU was how well Shilo Sanders performed on defense.



The Jackson State graduate transfer finished with 10 total tackles in Colorado’s 37-34 win over TCU in Week One. Nine of those were solo.



Sanders didn’t get an interception that game, but he told Neely of Thee Pregame Show that when he does get an interception, he’ll have a special Jackson State-related celebration.



Sanders was asked if he would do the celebration known as “J-5,” which is patented by the drum majors of the Sonic Boom of The South.

Shilo Sanders warms up before a game against Southern University.

“Oh, I’m definitely gon’ hit it,” Sanders said with a smile. “They had a rough weekend last week, and this weekend I’ma bring them some joy. I’mma hit that J5 — J6 whatever it is…”



In his two years at Jackson State, Shilo Sanders became a fan of the celebration and would often hit the celebration after making a big play, and even did it at his graduation earlier this year. He picked off five passes in his two seasons at JSU, including four in 2021.



Sanders started his collegiate career at South Carolina back in 2019. He recorded 32 tackles as a redshirt freshman in 2020 before transferring to Jackson State to follow his father Deion Sanders and join his brother Shedeur Sanders.

