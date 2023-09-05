Gameday Preview | Morgan State prepares for clash against Akron

The focus of HBCU football fans will shift to InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field on Saturday evening, when Akron takes on Morgan State. Akron is hoping for a better result than their last game, a 21-24 loss to Temple. Meanwhile, Morgan enters with some momentum from their recent win over Richmond. Both teams are likely studying the film from their last meeting in 2018. That one ended in a 41-7 win for Akron.
Akron (0-1 Overall)
The Zips will look to add another win to their earned record thus far of 0-1. They’re putting up an average of 3.0 touchdowns and 21.0 points per contest. On the other side of the ball, the Zips’ defense allows 24.0 points per game on average.
Akron’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Daniel George has collected 29% of the team’s receiving yardage this season.
Akron went 2-10 in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve had home field advantage this year. This is Akron’s only game against an FCS HBCU opponent.
Morgan State (1-0 Overall)
The Bears will come into this contest with a 1-0 record on the season. They are averaging 17.0 points per contest, while accumulating a total of two touchdowns so far this year. The Bears’ defense has been relatively impenetrable. They only concede an average of 10.0 points a game.
Tailback Jabriel Johnson will be leading Morgan State in this one. Johnson has collected 44 rush yards this season, scoring one touchdown on the ground.
Morgan State’s ground game is unique, with 30% of their rush attempts coming from the QB position.
Morgan State enters after putting up a 4-7 campaign in 2022. They’ve only had one away game this season, in which they put up 17.0 points to come away with the win. This is Morgan State’s only game against a MAC opponent this season.
