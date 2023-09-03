Game Recap | Alabama A&M comes up short against Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt collected a resounding victory over Alabama A&M on Saturday evening at Vanderbilt Stadium, taking the win by a final score of 47-13.
AJ Swann had his eyes on the endzone in Vanderbilt’s win. He threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another one, wreaking havoc on Alabama A&M’s defense. In the ground game, tailback Sedrick Alexander was the Commodores’ main contributor, rushing for 87 yards. Much of the team’s success came down to their effectiveness on third down. They converted 64 percent of their attempts, sustaining drives and pushing the offense forward.
Terrell Gardner, Xavier Lankford, and Isaiah Nwokenkwo were all contributors for Alabama A&M in the loss. The Bulldogs’ defense just couldn’t get off the field on third down, allowing Vanderbilt to convert on 64 percent of attempts.
Key Metrics to Victory: Vanderbilt
- Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 31 passing attempts and 34 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 27:38 (46% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 64% of third downs (9-14) while Alabama A&M converted just 33% (6-18)
- Penalties – recorded three penalties for 20 yards while Alabama A&M had nine penalties for 50 yards
Each team has its next game on Sept. 9. Vanderbilt faces Wake Forest at Allegacy Stadium, where the Commodores will look to extend their winning streak. Meanwhile, Alabama A&M will get another shot at its first win when they host Lane at Louis Crews Stadium.
