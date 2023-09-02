Bowie State knocks off Delaware State with a dominant defense

By

DOVER, DE — Behind a crushing defensive effort that kept FCS Delaware State offense to 196 total yards, the Bowie State Bulldogs knocked off the Hornets of DSU 22-11 on the road Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium.

The triumph improved Bowie State’s record to 1-0 on the season while the DSU fell to 0-1.



“Today was a big win for the program,” said Jackson. “We have been preparing for this moment since last November when the season ended.”

Redshirt sophomore Amir Jenkins led Bowie State’s passing attack with 247 yards through the air. Redshirt junior Corey Johnson totaled 38 yards to lead the BSU’s ground attack in the game and redshirt junior Kevon Campbell also tacked on 21 yards and one touchdown on the ground while graduate senior Keshane Hinckley hauled in seven catches for 101 yards.



Defensively, graduate senior Keith Williams made his presence felt in the passing game, recording three receptions for 93 yards.Graduate senior Uvel Paul led the Bowie State defensive effort, collecting five tackles, 4.0 TFL, and three sacks. Jenkins added one recovered fumble as the Bulldogs combined for one tackle for loss and one forced fumble in the win.

“The guys showed resilience and fought until the end. The coaching staff did a great job preparing the guys for this moment. We will celebrate our win today, but back to work tomorrow.”



Both Bowie State and Delaware State forced one turnover in Saturday’s contest, with the Bulldogs turning that takeaway into eight points.

BSU’s defense limited Delaware State’s offense, giving up 196 total yards. BSU kept Delaware State under 150 yards on both the ground and through the air, allowing 134 passing and 62 rushing yards. The Bulldogs defense took up residence in Delaware State’s backfield all game, racking up four sacks and 11 total tackles for loss.



How It Happened

BSU got on the scoreboard first and opened up a 7-0 lead with 10:08 left in the first quarter. The Bulldogs then expanded the lead to 15-0 with another score.

Bowie State continued to expand its lead after Delaware State made it a 15-3 game, scoring again with 13:57 left in the fourth quarter to go on top 22-3. BSU didn’t score again in the game and DSU tacked on eight more points to finish off the game.Game Notes

» Bowie State outgained Delaware State 274-196, including a 247-134 advantage through the air.

» BSU scored first with 10:08 left in the first quarter and never trailed the rest of the game on their way to victory.

» Bowie State had their highest scoring quarter in the second period, when they put up eight points.

» The Bulldogs converted 4 of 14 third downs while Delaware State was successful on 2 of 15.

» BSU gave up just 11 points in four Delaware State trips to the red zone.

» Bowie State totaled 11 tackles for loss and added four sacks.

» The Bulldogs won the time of possession battle 30:55 to 29:05.

» Bowie State got off to a fantastic start in the contest, putting 15 unanswered points on the board before Delaware State could respond.

» Jenkins completed 72-percent of his passes on the day, going 18-for-25 while averaging 9.9 yards per attempt.

» Marqui Adams led the DSU passing attack, completing eight of his 16 attempts for 99 yards and one touchdown.

» Jordan Hull was Delaware State’s leading receiver with 50 yards.

Next on Tap

Bowie State travels to Caledonia, MI, to take on the Davenport Panthers on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m.

Bowie State knocks off Delaware State with a dominant defense