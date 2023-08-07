Southern Jaguars QB room gets competitive

Harold “J.R” Blood was named the preseason starting quarterback for the Southern University Jaguars before camp started. Blood even represented the team at the 2023 SWAC Media Day, which is an honor for the presumed leaders of the team. However, some “young blood” have emerged as completion in the QB now that camp is underway.
“Blood is trying to own the job,” Southern University Head Coach Eric Dooley told the media on Friday. “He’s going to continue to accept that and not be satisfied. The guys behind him are not accepting that he’s the starter. That’s what you want, competition day in and day out. Starting is only one play.
“They are in tune, not just to help themselves but the guys out there. They’re cheering for the guy out there and when they get the opportunity, they take full advantage of it. There’s no jealousy in this group.”
Blood played in five games for the Jaguars last year and went 11/19 for 220 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. The Louisiana native has been with Southern for the past three years, waiting on his moment to come. He had an opportunity to learn behind LaDarius Skelton, who led the offense up until 2021, and Bubba McDaniel, who took over last season. Now the graduate student has an opportunity to make the offense his own.
Sophomore QB Noah Bodden is one of those guys competing for a spot. Bodden spent last season at Grambling State University and started four games. Bodden went 41/91 for 452 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions.
Harold Blood is open to the competition he is seeing at camp.
“We come out and put our best foot forward every day,” Blood told the media. “We help each other, push each other. If they see something I’m doing they let me know and vice versa.
“Competition always breeds conquerors and brings success.”
It is still Blood’s job to lose as the Southern Jaguars camp continues.