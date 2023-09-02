Game Recap | Hampton takes win from Grambling State

Hampton prevailed in a tough battle against Grambling State on Saturday afternoon, winning by a final score of 35-31.
Christopher Zellous led the way for Hampton, showcasing his dual-threat ability. He threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another two. In the rushing attack, running back Darran Butts garnered most of the Pirates’ success, accumulating 103 yards and one touchdown. The team committed to the ground game early and often (68 1st quarter rushing yards, 69-31 overall run-pass split). The strategy was successful as the Pirates wore down the defense with 279 total rushing yards.
Grambling State was led by quarterback Myles Crawley. He completed 25-of-38 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns. Crawley leaned on receiver Lyndon Rash, who recorded 90 yards on eight receptions.
Key Metrics to Victory: Hampton
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 69-31 run-pass split with 47 rushing attempts and 21 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 32:45 (55% of the game)
Both teams have their next games on Sept. 9. Hampton takes on Norfolk State at Armstrong Stadium, where the Pirates will look for a repeat of their success here this afternoon. Meanwhile, Grambling State will try to rebound when they take on LSU at Tiger Stadium.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.