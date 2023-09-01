Kentucky State takes down Clark Atlanta

By

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Head Coach Felton Huggins and Kentucky State football bring an exciting brand of football back to “The Hill” with a 34-20 win over the Clark Atlanta Panthers in a Thursday night game inside Alumni Stadium.



In his Kentucky State debut quarterback Christian Perez led the Thorobreds with 74 yards rushing and a long of 40 yards that included one rushing touchdown. Passing he completed 17 passes for 208 yards with a long of 35 yards.



On the defensive side Roman Hernandez led the way with five solo tackles his teammate Jeremiah Owens matched him five (3 solo and 4 assisted) and added 3.5 tackles for a loss of nine yards, one fumble recovery and two hits on the quarterback.



Both Brandon Wade and Izaya Clay forced a fumble each with Clay recovering his.



How It Happened

The first quarter saw an explosive start as Damarco Fishback of Kentucky State darted through the defense for a 15-yard run, capping off a 7-play, 59-yard drive. Mason Molique’s successful kick put KSUFB ahead 7-0 at the 4:23 mark.



The Thorobreds continued their offensive prowess into the second quarter when Chad Alexander’s 13-yard run extended their lead. Molique’s accurate kick pushed the score to 14-0, following a 5-play, 71-yard drive. Clark answered back with a swift 1-yard run by Daquon Kincey, bolstered by Fernando Lobo’s precise kick, reducing the deficit to 14-7 in just 4 seconds covering 1 yard.



Before halftime, Lavale Hill powered through for a 1-yard run, carrying the Thorobreds to a 21-7 advantage after a 6-play, 58-yard drive that consumed 3:04.



The third quarter witnessed a Clark Atlanta resurgence as Daquon Kincey dashed for a 30-yard run, igniting hope for the Panthers. Lobo’s reliable kick brought the score to 21-14, concluding a 5-play, 70-yard drive spanning 2:24.



As the game headed into the final quarter, Christian Perez of Kentucky State extended their lead with an 8-yard run, making it 27-14. Although Molique’s kick was blocked, the Thorobreds managed to sustain an 8-play, 78-yard drive, consuming 5:12.



Undeterred, Clark fought back with a 7-yard pass from H. Williams Jr. to Devion Newson, closing the gap to 27-20. Jimmy Edmonds fought through the line to Block the Clark Atlanta extra point.



The Thorobreds sealed their triumph in the final minutes of the game, as Damarco Fishback bulldozed through the opposition for a 3-yard run. Molique’s successful kick, accompanied by an 8-play, 63-yard drive spanning 4:37, secured a 34-20 victory for Kentucky State.



