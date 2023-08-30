Game Preview | Morgan State travels to Richmond

After a long offseason, the wait is finally over for Richmond and Morgan State. Fans of each side have been waiting months to see their team take the gridiron this Saturday at E. Claiborn Robins Stadium. These two teams don’t have any recent history, so they’ll be looking to make their presence felt from the jump.
Richmond (9-4 Overall in 2022)
The Spiders will enter this season after a 9-4 campaign last year. They averaged 31.3 points and 424 offensive yards per contest in 2022. Defensively, the Spiders conceded an average of 20.1 points per game.
It’s the first game of the season for Richmond. Last season, Richmond’s offensive play selection split was 53% pass, 47% run.
Richmond went 9-4 in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve had home field advantage all year. This is one of Richmond’s four games this season against an FCS HBCU opponent.
Morgan State (4-7 Overall in 2022)
The Bears will come into this season after securing a 4-7 record in 2022. They averaged 22.7 points and 272 offensive yards per contest in 2022. The Bears’ defense allowed an average of 28.0 points per game.
It’s the first game of the season for Morgan State. Players in all three phases, offense, defense, and special teams will be looking to start the season off well in this one.
Last season, Morgan State’s offensive play selection split was 40% pass, 60% run.
Morgan State enters after putting up a 4-7 campaign in 2022. They are no stranger to playing on the road, as they have yet to have the home field advantage this year. This is one of Morgan State’s four games against a CAA opponent this season.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.