Game Preview | Alabama A&M travels to Vanderbilt for opener

Vanderbilt Stadium will be the setting for a Saturday evening clash between Vanderbilt and Alabama A&M. Rust may play a role in this one for AAMU. They have yet to play a game this season, while Vanderbilt is coming off a win against Hawaii. These teams last met in 2017. Vanderbilt came out on top in that one by a score of 42-0.
Vanderbilt (1-0 Overall)
The Commodores come into this contest with a 1-0 record on the season. They are scoring an average of 35.0 points per contest, with a total of 5 touchdowns on the year. The Commodores’ defense is conceding an average of 391 yards and 28.0 points per game.
AJ Swann is looking to continue the play he showcased in Vanderbilt’s last game. Swann threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns in the team’s win.
Vanderbilt relies on a committee rushing offense. No single player claims more than 27% of its rush attempts.
Vanderbilt went 5-7 in 2022. They’ve only had one home game this season, in which they put up 35.0 points to come away with the win. This is Vanderbilt’s only game against an FCS HBCU opponent.
Alabama A&M (4-7 Overall in 2022)
The Bulldogs will come into this season after securing a 4-7 record in 2022. They averaged 20.5 points and 380 offensive yards per contest in 2022. The Bulldogs’ defense allowed an average of 32.1 points per game.
It’s the first game of the season for Alabama A&M. Players in all three phases, offense, defense, and special teams will be looking to start the season off well in this one.
Last season, Alabama A&M’s offensive play selection split was 45% pass, 55% run.
Alabama A&M enters after putting up a 4-7 campaign in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve been on the road all year. This is Alabama A&M’s only game against a SEC opponent this season.
