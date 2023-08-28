Game Preview | NC A&T opens 2023 season against UAB

After a long offseason, the wait is finally over for UAB and North Carolina A&T (NC A&T). Fans of each side have been waiting months to see their team take the gridiron. These teams haven’t played in recent years, so things could get interesting in this one.
UAB (7-6 Overall in 2022)
The Blazers will enter this season after a 7-6 campaign last year. They averaged 30.1 points and 438 offensive yards per contest in 2022. Defensively, the Blazers conceded an average of 23.2 points per game.
It’s the first game of the season for UAB. Players in all three phases: offense, defense, and special teams, will be looking to start the season off right.
Last season, UAB’s offensive play selection split was 38% pass, 62% run.
UAB went 7-6 in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve had home field advantage all year. This is UAB’s only game against an FCS HBCU opponent.
NC A&T (7-4 Overall in 2022)
The Aggies will come into this season after securing a 7-4 record in 2022. They averaged 28.6 points and 384 offensive yards per contest in 2022. The Aggies’ defense allowed an average of 26.5 points per game.
It’s the first game of the season for North Carolina A&T. Players in all three phases, offense, defense, and special teams will be looking to start the season off well in this one.
Last season, North Carolina A&T’s offensive play selection split was 43% pass, 57% run.
North Carolina A&T enters after putting up a 7-4 campaign in 2022. They are no stranger to playing on the road, as they have yet to have the home-field advantage this year. This is the Aggies‘ only game against an AAC opponent this season.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.