Jamaican sprinter, HBCU alumna wins World Championships title

Jamaican Danielle Williams, a former HBCU track and field star, is now a two-time winner of the World Championships in the 100m hurdles.



Williams, a former Johnson C. Smith University sprinter, took home the world title in her event on Thursday. The Jamaican sprinter ran a blistering 12.43 to claim her second gold at the World Championships. Her first came back in 2015. She finished third at the 2019 World Championships.



Following in the footsteps of her sister, Shermaine Williams, Danielle Williams attended Johnson C. Smith where she was a standout at the Division II level. Both sisters have run for the Jamaican national team in international competitions.





Danielle Williams won nine NCAA titles (eight individual, one relay), 13 CIAA championships (11 individual, two relay), earned 13 All-America honors between 2013 and 2014. She also won USTFCCCA National Women’s Indoor Track or Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year three times during that span.



Danielle Williams inked her way into the NCAA Division II record books as a junior in 2013 when she scored 30½ points thanks to event titles in the 100, 200 and 4×100 relay, as well as a runner-up finish in the 100 Hurdles. She set current divisional records in the 200 (22.62) and 4×100 relay (44.05), clocked the second-fastest performance in divisional history in the 100H (12.89) and notched the fifth fastest performance in the 100 (11.24).

