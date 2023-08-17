Shannon Sharpe joining forces with Stephen A Smith on ‘First Take’

By

Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith on ‘First Take’ are really about to be a thing.



The Hall of Fame tight end will debate Smith on Mondays and Tuesdays on ‘First Take,” according to the New York Post. There had been speculation since Sharpe was reported to be leaving ‘Undisputed’ this spring that he might end up at ESPN and possibly opposite Smith. ESPN has reportedly declined to comment.



“I don’t know what @ShannonSharpe’s plans are right now…but I know that if he wants to make his way on over to First Take…I am here for it,” Stephen A Smith said on his podcast back in June.





Reports began circulating last month that Sharpe was involved in talks with ESPN. Shannon Sharpe tweeted that he had some time in between his meetings that he and Smith could talk.



Earlier this week the former Savannah State football star hinted that his return to the big screen was imminent.



“I’ll be bck b4 NFL kicks off. Do miss talking about things that’s happened in the last month tho,” he tweeted. “Appreciate the patience and support.”



The pair have a few things in common. In addition to having both earned their debate stripes opposite of Skip Bayless, both of them have their own Youtube-based shows where they are the stars. Sharpe has “Club Shay Shay” while Smith has his own podcast. Both men are also graduates of HBCUs — Sharpe from Savannah State while Stephen A Smith is a graduate of Winston-Salem State.

