Shannon Sharpe in talks for potential slot vs. Stephen A Smith

Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith on First Take could be coming to a screen near you very soon. Maybe.



Bro Bible reporter Dov Kleiman is reporting that Sharpe has had conversations about becoming a high-profile ‘contributor’ position opposite at ESPN. The move would allow Sharpe to be part of a rotating cast of stars to debate Smith on First Take.



Stephen A Smith quoted Kleiman’s tweet on Wednesday afternoon and alluded to discussing the situation.



“Look for me on Friday, Folks! I’ll be addressing all the things I need to address,” Smith tweeted. “Back on “The Stephen A. Smith Show” podcast on Friday — then LIVE on @FirstTake Monday morning. See y’all in a minute. Buckle Up!!!

Stephen A. Smith appears on College Gameday set at Jackson State.



It didn’t take long for Shannon Sharpe to get his Twitter fingers moving.



“Whatcha addressing on Fri? “Sharpe tweeted at Smith. “I’ve got some free time so feel free 2 FT me b4 my meetings.”



He concluded the tweet with a seemingly endless array of popcorn emojis.



Sharpe, a Savannah State University alumnus, announced earlier this summer that he would be leaving FS1’s ‘Undisputed’ where he debated Skip Bayless for years. Stephen A Smith, a Winston-Salem State alumnus, also boosted his career across from Bayless.

