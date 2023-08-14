By

Starr Jacobs, a player of the year selection in two conferences, is headed to an HBCU.



The former UT-Arlington star announced on Monday that she is committed to the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. She made her announcement via social media.



“God had PERFECT timing with me,” Jacobs tweeted. “One door Closed.. Another one Opened! UAPB Wassup?!



Starr Jacobs averaged 21 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 1.8 assists and 0.6 blocks while shooting .542 from the field over 28 games in 2021-2022 en route to Sun Belt Player of The Year honors that season. She was the only player in the nation to average at least 21 points, two steals and 1.5 assists while shooting at least 50 percent from the field that season.





UT-Arlington moved to the WAC last season where the 6’2 forward again won Player of The Year honors as she averaged 18.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, three assists, three steals and 0.5 blocks per game over 31 contests.



The Duncanville, TX Jacobs started her collegiate career at Houston in 2018 but did not play. She spent the next two seasons at JUCO Temple College where she averaged 23.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting .499 from the field over 18 games in her final season.



She now joins an Arkansas-Pine Bluff team that went 10-8 in SWAC play during the 2022-2023 season and made it all the way to the SWAC Championship Game under Dawn Thornton.

Starr Jacobs finishing career in the SWAC