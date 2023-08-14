VIEW ALL SCORES
HBCU rookies show off in NFL preseason games

Several rookies showed why they should have been drafted.
Posted on

HBCU talent was on full display during the first full week of NFL preseason games. Here are some notable performances from the rookies.

EMMANUEL WILSON

The former Fort Valley State University running-back is the reining SIAC offensive player of the year for a reason.

Wilson put his name on the NFL world’s radar during the Green Bay Packers 36-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He rushed for 111 yards on just six carries and found the end zone twice. One touchdown was on a 80-yard run.

ISAIAH BOLDEN

The Patriots seventh round pick out of Jackson State University showed off his versatility in his NFL debut. The DB posted two solo tackles on defense and a 26-yard kick return on special teams. Bolden was the only HBCU player drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.

AUBREY MILLER JR.

The rookie linebacker out of Jackson State University made his NFL debut with the Miami Dolphins against the Atlanta Falcons. He posted a solo tackle and an assisted tackle.

SHAQ DAVIS

The rookie receiver out of South Carolina State caught two passes for 20 yards in his NFL debut with the New Orleans Saints.

ISAIAH LAND

The rookie linebacker out of Florida A&M assisted on a tackle for the Dallas Cowboys in his NFL debut.

ANDREW FARMER

The rookie defensive end out of Lane College popped out in his debut with the Los Angeles Chargers. Farmer had three solo tackles and a sack.

