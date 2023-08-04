VIEW ALL SCORES
New York Jets HBCU rookie makes impact

Former Alcorn State star Claudin Cherelus was all over the field for the New York Jets in the preseason opener.

The NFL made its return on Thursday as the New York Jets took on the Cleveland Browns in the shadow of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

One of the standout defenders in the game for the New York Jets was former Alcorn State linebacker Claudin Cherelus. 

Cherelus played on both defense and special teams, finding his way around the ball for four tackles in the NFL’s first preseason game of the year.

He signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent this spring after two standout seasons at Alcorn State. He recorded 149 total tackles including 25.5 tackles for loss — 14.5 in 2022 alone. He was an All-SWAC selection and participated in the HBCU Legacy Bowl earlier this year.

Claudin Cherelus


 
Claudin Cherelus was a three-star recruit out of Golden Gate (FL) HS where he served as a team captain. As a senior in high school, Cherelus recorded 50 tackles, four sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on defense his senior year. On offense, he registered 526 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns. A two-sport star in high school, Cherelus also played power forward in basketball at Golden Gate.

Cherelus started his career playing for UMass. He recorded 53 tackles in his two seasons there. 

The Cleveland Browns won the game 21-16.

