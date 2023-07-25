VIEW ALL SCORES
SWAC football
SWAC

SWAC Football ESPN schedule 2023

The SWAC football ESPN schedule is out, featuring a variety of league programs across the platforms.
Posted on

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2023 SWAC Football schedule on ESPN highlighted by several highly anticipated games on ESPN’s linear and digital platforms.

Defending SWAC champion Jackson State will kick off league coverage during Week 0 on Saturday, August 26th when the Tigers travel to Atlanta to face South Carolina State in the 2023 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff, live on ABC at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The schedule of SWAC games is highlighted by several Classic match-ups, including the Labor Day Classic (Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern), the State Fair Classic (Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M), the Magic City Classic (Alabama A&M versus Alabama State), the Boombox Classic (Jackson State at Southern) and the Florida Classic (Bethune-Cookman versus Florida A&M).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8DQ6j5fIlqQ

The 2023 Cricket SWAC Football Championship Game will air live on ESPN2 on Saturday, December 2nd at 4 p.m. EST.

The list of 2023 SWAC football games on ESPN platforms is below.

Besean McCray Southern FAMU, ESPN, SWAC
Southern quarterback Besean McCray had to use his legs against FAMU.
DateTime (ET)GamePlatform
Aug. 267:30 p.m.South Carolina State vs. Jackson StateABC
Sept. 26:00 p.m.Southern at Alabama StateESPN+
Sept. 28:00 p.m.Prairie View A&M at Texas SouthernESPN+
Sept. 33:00 p.m.Jackson State vs. Florida A&MESPN
Sept. 97:00 p.m.Jackson State at Southern*ESPN+
Sept. 163:00 p.m.Florida Memorial at GramblingESPN+
Sept. 167:00 p.m.Alabama A&M at SouthernESPN+
Sept. 217:30 p.m.Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&MESPNU
Sept. 233:00 p.m.Bethune-Cookman at Jackson StateESPN+
Sept. 236:00 p.m.Alabama State at Florida A&MESPN+
Sept. 307:00 p.m.Grambling vs. Prairie View A&MESPN+
Oct. 73:30 p.m.Grambling at Alcorn StateTBD
Oct. 74:00 p.m.Alabama A&M vs. Jackson StateTBD
Oct. 77:00 p.m.Florida A&M at SouthernTBD
Oct. 143:00 p.m.Alabama State at Jackson StateESPN+
Oct. 143:00 p.m.Alabama A&M at GramblingESPN+
Oct. 215:00 p.m.Jackson State at Mississippi Valley StateESPN+
Oct. 218:00 p.m.Florida A&M at Texas SouthernESPN+
Oct. 283:00 p.m.Jackson State at Arkansas-Pine BluffTBD
Oct. 283:30 p.m.Alabama A&M vs. Alabama StateESPN+
Oct. 284:00 p.m.Prairie View A&M at Florida A&MTBD
Nov. 27:30 p.m.Mississippi Valley State at Bethune-CookmanESPNU
Nov. 42:00 p.m.Florida A&M at Alabama A&MESPN+
Nov. 43:00 p.m.Southern at Alcorn StateESPN+
Nov. 43:00 p.m.Texas Southern at Jackson StateESPN+
Nov. 109:00 p.m.Grambling at Arkansas-Pine BluffESPNU
Nov. 113:00 p.m.Alcorn State at Texas SouthernESPN+
Nov. 113:00 p.m.Prairie View A&M at SouthernESPN+
Nov. 183:00 p.m.Alabama State at Prairie View A&MESPN+
Nov. 183:00 p.m.Alcorn State at Jackson StateESPN+
Nov. 183:30 p.m.Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&MTBD
Nov. 233:00 p.m.Tuskegee at Alabama StateESPN+
Dec. 24:00 p.m.Cricket SWAC Football ChampionshipESPN2
Dec. 1612:00 p.m.Cricket Celebration BowlABC

*Game will also be shown tape-delayed on ESPNU 

SWAC Football ESPN schedule 2023
Related Items:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

779
2023 Football

Virginia Union University football sets goals high for 2023
NFL Draft Combine - Isaiah Land NFL Draft Combine - Isaiah Land
404
FAMU

Dallas Cowboys rookie LB Isaiah Land looking to make waves
Boston Richey leads the team during homecoming Boston Richey leads the team during homecoming
997
FAMU

The FAMU and Boston Richey connection
FAMU Head Coach Willie Simmons FAMU Head Coach Willie Simmons
456
1
FAMU

FAMU football coach has always taken gun violence seriously
Tory Woodbury Tory Woodbury
477
CIAA

HBCU legend Tory Woodbury lands new coaching gig
To Top
X