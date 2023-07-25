SWAC Football ESPN schedule 2023

By

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2023 SWAC Football schedule on ESPN highlighted by several highly anticipated games on ESPN’s linear and digital platforms.



Defending SWAC champion Jackson State will kick off league coverage during Week 0 on Saturday, August 26th when the Tigers travel to Atlanta to face South Carolina State in the 2023 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff, live on ABC at 7:30 p.m. EST.



The schedule of SWAC games is highlighted by several Classic match-ups, including the Labor Day Classic (Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern), the State Fair Classic (Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M), the Magic City Classic (Alabama A&M versus Alabama State), the Boombox Classic (Jackson State at Southern) and the Florida Classic (Bethune-Cookman versus Florida A&M).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8DQ6j5fIlqQ



The 2023 Cricket SWAC Football Championship Game will air live on ESPN2 on Saturday, December 2nd at 4 p.m. EST.

The list of 2023 SWAC football games on ESPN platforms is below.

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Aug. 26 7:30 p.m. South Carolina State vs. Jackson State ABC Sept. 2 6:00 p.m. Southern at Alabama State ESPN+ Sept. 2 8:00 p.m. Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern ESPN+ Sept. 3 3:00 p.m. Jackson State vs. Florida A&M ESPN Sept. 9 7:00 p.m. Jackson State at Southern *ESPN+ Sept. 16 3:00 p.m. Florida Memorial at Grambling ESPN+ Sept. 16 7:00 p.m. Alabama A&M at Southern ESPN+ Sept. 21 7:30 p.m. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M ESPNU Sept. 23 3:00 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State ESPN+ Sept. 23 6:00 p.m. Alabama State at Florida A&M ESPN+ Sept. 30 7:00 p.m. Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M ESPN+ Oct. 7 3:30 p.m. Grambling at Alcorn State TBD Oct. 7 4:00 p.m. Alabama A&M vs. Jackson State TBD Oct. 7 7:00 p.m. Florida A&M at Southern TBD Oct. 14 3:00 p.m. Alabama State at Jackson State ESPN+ Oct. 14 3:00 p.m. Alabama A&M at Grambling ESPN+ Oct. 21 5:00 p.m. Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State ESPN+ Oct. 21 8:00 p.m. Florida A&M at Texas Southern ESPN+ Oct. 28 3:00 p.m. Jackson State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff TBD Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State ESPN+ Oct. 28 4:00 p.m. Prairie View A&M at Florida A&M TBD Nov. 2 7:30 p.m. Mississippi Valley State at Bethune-Cookman ESPNU Nov. 4 2:00 p.m. Florida A&M at Alabama A&M ESPN+ Nov. 4 3:00 p.m. Southern at Alcorn State ESPN+ Nov. 4 3:00 p.m. Texas Southern at Jackson State ESPN+ Nov. 10 9:00 p.m. Grambling at Arkansas-Pine Bluff ESPNU Nov. 11 3:00 p.m. Alcorn State at Texas Southern ESPN+ Nov. 11 3:00 p.m. Prairie View A&M at Southern ESPN+ Nov. 18 3:00 p.m. Alabama State at Prairie View A&M ESPN+ Nov. 18 3:00 p.m. Alcorn State at Jackson State ESPN+ Nov. 18 3:30 p.m. Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M TBD Nov. 23 3:00 p.m. Tuskegee at Alabama State ESPN+ Dec. 2 4:00 p.m. Cricket SWAC Football Championship ESPN2 Dec. 16 12:00 p.m. Cricket Celebration Bowl ABC

*Game will also be shown tape-delayed on ESPNU

