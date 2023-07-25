SWAC Football ESPN schedule 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2023 SWAC Football schedule on ESPN highlighted by several highly anticipated games on ESPN’s linear and digital platforms.
Defending SWAC champion Jackson State will kick off league coverage during Week 0 on Saturday, August 26th when the Tigers travel to Atlanta to face South Carolina State in the 2023 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff, live on ABC at 7:30 p.m. EST.
The schedule of SWAC games is highlighted by several Classic match-ups, including the Labor Day Classic (Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern), the State Fair Classic (Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M), the Magic City Classic (Alabama A&M versus Alabama State), the Boombox Classic (Jackson State at Southern) and the Florida Classic (Bethune-Cookman versus Florida A&M).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8DQ6j5fIlqQ
The 2023 Cricket SWAC Football Championship Game will air live on ESPN2 on Saturday, December 2nd at 4 p.m. EST.
The list of 2023 SWAC football games on ESPN platforms is below.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Aug. 26
|7:30 p.m.
|South Carolina State vs. Jackson State
|ABC
|Sept. 2
|6:00 p.m.
|Southern at Alabama State
|ESPN+
|Sept. 2
|8:00 p.m.
|Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern
|ESPN+
|Sept. 3
|3:00 p.m.
|Jackson State vs. Florida A&M
|ESPN
|Sept. 9
|7:00 p.m.
|Jackson State at Southern
|*ESPN+
|Sept. 16
|3:00 p.m.
|Florida Memorial at Grambling
|ESPN+
|Sept. 16
|7:00 p.m.
|Alabama A&M at Southern
|ESPN+
|Sept. 21
|7:30 p.m.
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M
|ESPNU
|Sept. 23
|3:00 p.m.
|Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State
|ESPN+
|Sept. 23
|6:00 p.m.
|Alabama State at Florida A&M
|ESPN+
|Sept. 30
|7:00 p.m.
|Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M
|ESPN+
|Oct. 7
|3:30 p.m.
|Grambling at Alcorn State
|TBD
|Oct. 7
|4:00 p.m.
|Alabama A&M vs. Jackson State
|TBD
|Oct. 7
|7:00 p.m.
|Florida A&M at Southern
|TBD
|Oct. 14
|3:00 p.m.
|Alabama State at Jackson State
|ESPN+
|Oct. 14
|3:00 p.m.
|Alabama A&M at Grambling
|ESPN+
|Oct. 21
|5:00 p.m.
|Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State
|ESPN+
|Oct. 21
|8:00 p.m.
|Florida A&M at Texas Southern
|ESPN+
|Oct. 28
|3:00 p.m.
|Jackson State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|TBD
|Oct. 28
|3:30 p.m.
|Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State
|ESPN+
|Oct. 28
|4:00 p.m.
|Prairie View A&M at Florida A&M
|TBD
|Nov. 2
|7:30 p.m.
|Mississippi Valley State at Bethune-Cookman
|ESPNU
|Nov. 4
|2:00 p.m.
|Florida A&M at Alabama A&M
|ESPN+
|Nov. 4
|3:00 p.m.
|Southern at Alcorn State
|ESPN+
|Nov. 4
|3:00 p.m.
|Texas Southern at Jackson State
|ESPN+
|Nov. 10
|9:00 p.m.
|Grambling at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|ESPNU
|Nov. 11
|3:00 p.m.
|Alcorn State at Texas Southern
|ESPN+
|Nov. 11
|3:00 p.m.
|Prairie View A&M at Southern
|ESPN+
|Nov. 18
|3:00 p.m.
|Alabama State at Prairie View A&M
|ESPN+
|Nov. 18
|3:00 p.m.
|Alcorn State at Jackson State
|ESPN+
|Nov. 18
|3:30 p.m.
|Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M
|TBD
|Nov. 23
|3:00 p.m.
|Tuskegee at Alabama State
|ESPN+
|Dec. 2
|4:00 p.m.
|Cricket SWAC Football Championship
|ESPN2
|Dec. 16
|12:00 p.m.
|Cricket Celebration Bowl
|ABC
*Game will also be shown tape-delayed on ESPNU