SWAC football: FAMU predicted to overtake Jackson State

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2023 Preseason All-SWAC Football selections and Predicted Order of Finish on Tuesday during SWAC Football Media Day at the Sheraton Hotel in Downtown Birmingham. The Preseason All-SWAC teams, Individual Winners, and Predicted Order of Finish was voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.



Florida A&M’s Jeremy Moussa was named Preseason Offensive Player of the Year while Grambling State’s Sundiata Anderson was tabbed Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.



Moussa completed a stellar 2022 campaign as he was named a 2022 All-SWAC Second Team selection at the conclusion of regular season play. He ranked 18th in nation with 21 passing touchdowns and 22nd in nation with 2,735 passing yards while leading the Rattlers to a 9-2 overall record and a 7-1 mark in league play.

Anderson was one of the most dangerous edge rushes in the SWAC last season for the Grambling State defensive unit. In 2022, he tallied 56 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss. He also was also a constant threat to opposing QBs, racking up eight sacks on the year, good for the sixth most in the conference.

The league’s 2023 Predicted Order of Finish was also announced as Florida A&M (116) was selected to finish in first place in the SWAC Eastern Division. Jackson State (94), Alabama State (80), Alabama A&M (73), Mississippi Valley State (35) and Bethune-Cookman (34) round out the East Division Preseason Poll rankings.



Southern (122) was tabbed to finish in first place in the SWAC Western Division. Alcorn State (94), Texas Southern (73), Grambling State (69), Prairie View A&M (68), and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (33) round out the West Division Preseason Poll rankings.



A complete listing of the Preseason All-SWAC teams, Individual Winners, and Predicted Order of Finish is listed below.

SWAC East

Florida A&M- 116 points (16) Jackson State- 94 points (2) Alabama State- 80 points (2) Alabama A&M- 73 points (2) Mississippi Valley State- 35 points (2) Bethune-Cookman- 34 points

SWAC West

Southern- 122 points (13) Alcorn State- 94 points (6) Texas Southern- 73 points (1) Grambling State- 69 points (2) Prairie View A&M- 68 points (2) Arkansas-Pine Bluff- 33 points

*First place votes listed in parenthesis ( )

2023 SWAC Football Preseason Team



Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

Jeremy Moussa, Florida A&M



Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Sundiata Anderson, Grambling State



All-SWAC First Team Offense

Quarterback: Jeremy Moussa, Florida A&M

Running Back: Jarveon Howard, Alcorn State

Running Back: Donovan Eaglin, Alabama A&M

Offensive Lineman: Jalen Goss, Florida A&M

Offensive Lineman: Jonathan Williams, Alabama A&M

Offensive Lineman: Will Ready, Alcorn State

Offensive Lineman: Cameron Covin, Florida A&M

Offensive Lineman: T.J. Yarbrough, Alcorn State

Wide Receiver: Jah’Marae Sheread, Florida A&M

Wide Receiver: Derek Morton, Texas Southern

Tight End: D.J. Stevens, Jackson State



All-SWAC First Team Defense

Defensive Lineman: Malachi Bailey, Alcorn State

Defensive Lineman: Sundiata Anderson, Grambling State

Defensive Lineman: Tahj Brown, Southern

Defensive Lineman: Zareon Hayes, Alabama A&M

Linebacker: Colton Adams, Alabama State

Linebacker: Lewis Matthews, Grambling State

Linebacker: Isaiah Major, Florida A&M

Defensive Back: Omari Hill-Robinson, Bethune-Cookman

Defensive Back: Javan Morgan, Florida A&M

Defensive Back: Jordan Carter, Southern

Defensive Back: Kendall Bohler, Florida A&M



All-SWAC First Team Specialist

Place Kicker: Joshua Griffin, Southern

Punter: Jimmy Iles, Grambling State

Return Specialist: Darnell Deas, Bethune-Cookman

Long Snapper: Jason Longcor, Alcorn State



All-SWAC Second Team Offense

Quarterback: Andrew Body, Texas Southern

Running Back: Jacorey Howard, Texas Southern

Running Back: Ahmad Antoine, Prairie View A&M

Offensive Lineman: Eli Fields, Southern

Offensive Lineman: Arrington Taylor, Prairie View A&M

Offensive Lineman: Ryan Atkins-Frazier, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Offensive Lineman: Robert Alston, Alabama State

Offensive Lineman: Mehdi Torrence, Texas Southern

Wide Receiver: Lyndon Rash, Grambling State

Wide Receiver: Marcus Riley, Florida A&M

Tight End: Kamari Young, Florida A&M

All-SWAC Second Team Defense

Defensive Lineman: Ckelby Givens, Southern

Defensive Lineman: Michael Akins, Texas Southern

Defensive Lineman: Kendarius Clark, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Defensive Lineman: Gentle Hunt, Florida A&M

Linebacker: Jalan Campbell, Southern

Linebacker: Rico Dozier, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Linebacker: Terreance Ellis, Alcorn State

Defensive Back: Adrian Maddox, Alabama State

Defensive Back: Cail Jackson, Alabama State

Defensive Back: Kevin Thomas, Grambling State

Defensive Back: Kriston Davis, Southern



All-SWAC Second Team Specialist

Place Kicker: Anthony Turnage, Mississippi Valley State

Punter: Robens Beauplan, Southern

Return Specialist: Chaunzavia Lewis, Texas Southern

Long Snapper: Braxston Blackwell, Southern

