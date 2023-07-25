VIEW ALL SCORES
JEREMY MOUSSA FAMU
Jackson State

SWAC football: FAMU predicted to overtake Jackson State

The 2023 SWAC football predicted finish is out and defending champion Jackson State is not expected to three-peat.
Posted on

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2023 Preseason All-SWAC Football selections and Predicted Order of Finish on Tuesday during SWAC Football Media Day at the Sheraton Hotel in Downtown Birmingham. The Preseason All-SWAC teams, Individual Winners, and Predicted Order of Finish was voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors. 

Florida A&M’s Jeremy Moussa was named Preseason Offensive Player of the Year while Grambling State’s Sundiata Anderson was tabbed Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

Moussa completed a stellar 2022 campaign as he was named a 2022 All-SWAC Second Team selection at the conclusion of regular season play. He ranked 18th in nation with 21 passing touchdowns and 22nd in nation with 2,735 passing yards while leading the Rattlers to a 9-2 overall record and a 7-1 mark in league play.

Anderson was one of the most dangerous edge rushes in the SWAC last season for the Grambling State defensive unit. In 2022, he tallied 56 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss. He also was also a constant threat to opposing QBs, racking up eight sacks on the year, good for the sixth most in the conference.

The league’s 2023 Predicted Order of Finish was also announced as Florida A&M (116) was selected to finish in first place in the SWAC Eastern Division. Jackson State (94), Alabama State (80), Alabama A&M (73), Mississippi Valley State (35) and Bethune-Cookman (34) round out the East Division Preseason Poll rankings.

Southern (122) was tabbed to finish in first place in the SWAC Western Division. Alcorn State (94), Texas Southern (73), Grambling State (69), Prairie View A&M (68), and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (33) round out the West Division Preseason Poll rankings.

A complete listing of the Preseason All-SWAC teams, Individual Winners, and Predicted Order of Finish is listed below.

SWAC East

  1. Florida A&M- 116 points (16)
  2. Jackson State- 94 points (2) 
  3. Alabama State- 80 points (2) 
  4. Alabama A&M- 73 points (2) 
  5. Mississippi Valley State- 35 points (2)
  6. Bethune-Cookman- 34 points

SWAC West 

  1. Southern- 122 points (13) 
  2. Alcorn State- 94 points (6) 
  3. Texas Southern- 73 points (1)
  4. Grambling State- 69 points (2)
  5. Prairie View A&M- 68 points (2) 
  6. Arkansas-Pine Bluff- 33 points

 *First place votes listed in parenthesis ( )
2023 SWAC Football Preseason Team

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year
Jeremy Moussa, Florida A&M

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year
Sundiata Anderson, Grambling State

All-SWAC First Team Offense
Quarterback: Jeremy Moussa, Florida A&M
Running Back: Jarveon Howard, Alcorn State 
Running Back: Donovan Eaglin, Alabama A&M
Offensive Lineman: Jalen Goss, Florida A&M
Offensive Lineman: Jonathan Williams, Alabama A&M
Offensive Lineman: Will Ready, Alcorn State
Offensive Lineman: Cameron Covin, Florida A&M
Offensive Lineman: T.J. Yarbrough, Alcorn State
Wide Receiver: Jah’Marae Sheread, Florida A&M
Wide Receiver: Derek Morton, Texas Southern
Tight End: D.J. Stevens, Jackson State

All-SWAC First Team Defense
Defensive Lineman: Malachi Bailey, Alcorn State
Defensive Lineman: Sundiata Anderson, Grambling State 
Defensive Lineman: Tahj Brown, Southern  
Defensive Lineman: Zareon Hayes, Alabama A&M
Linebacker: Colton Adams, Alabama State 
Linebacker: Lewis Matthews, Grambling State 
Linebacker: Isaiah Major, Florida A&M
Defensive Back: Omari Hill-Robinson, Bethune-Cookman
Defensive Back: Javan Morgan, Florida A&M
Defensive Back: Jordan Carter, Southern
Defensive Back: Kendall Bohler, Florida A&M

All-SWAC First Team Specialist
Place Kicker: Joshua Griffin, Southern
Punter: Jimmy Iles, Grambling State
Return Specialist: Darnell Deas, Bethune-Cookman
Long Snapper: Jason Longcor, Alcorn State

All-SWAC Second Team Offense
Quarterback: Andrew Body, Texas Southern
Running Back: Jacorey Howard, Texas Southern
Running Back: Ahmad Antoine, Prairie View A&M
Offensive Lineman: Eli Fields, Southern
Offensive Lineman: Arrington Taylor, Prairie View A&M
Offensive Lineman: Ryan Atkins-Frazier, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Offensive Lineman: Robert Alston, Alabama State
Offensive Lineman: Mehdi Torrence, Texas Southern
Wide Receiver: Lyndon Rash, Grambling State
Wide Receiver: Marcus Riley, Florida A&M
Tight End: Kamari Young, Florida A&M

All-SWAC Second Team Defense
Defensive Lineman: Ckelby Givens, Southern
Defensive Lineman: Michael Akins, Texas Southern
Defensive Lineman: Kendarius Clark, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Defensive Lineman: Gentle Hunt, Florida A&M
Linebacker: Jalan Campbell, Southern
Linebacker: Rico Dozier, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Linebacker: Terreance Ellis, Alcorn State
Defensive Back: Adrian Maddox, Alabama State
Defensive Back: Cail Jackson, Alabama State
Defensive Back: Kevin Thomas, Grambling State
Defensive Back: Kriston Davis, Southern

All-SWAC Second Team Specialist
Place Kicker: Anthony Turnage, Mississippi Valley State
Punter: Robens Beauplan, Southern
Return Specialist: Chaunzavia Lewis, Texas Southern
Long Snapper: Braxston Blackwell, Southern

SWAC football: FAMU predicted to overtake Jackson State
