Jackson State football will have all 11 games on ESPN/ABC platforms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – 2023 Jackson State Football: Must See TV.



The national spotlight continues to shine on the Jackson State football program as the two-time defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champions will play every game of the first season of the T.C. Taylor Era on an ABC/ESPN platform.



The full SWAC television schedule was announced today at SWAC Football Media Day, with all 11 JSU regular season games selected for national coverage.



Earlier in the summer, it was announced that the opening games of the Taylor Era would be televised, as the Cricket MEAC-SWAC Challenge Kickoff in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, August 26 against South Carolina State will be televised on ABC at 6:30 p.m. CT.

T.C. Taylor will lead Jackson State football in 2023.

One week later, the Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Sunday, September 3 against Florida A&M will be televised on ESPN at 2 p.m. CT.



The other two September road contests at Southern (Sept. 9) and Texas State (Sept. 16) were scheduled for ESPN+.



Today’s official announcement confirms the remaining seven regular season games will be televised on a national platform.

All four Jackson State home games at The Vet against Bethune-Cookman in the W.C. Gorden Classic (Sept. 23), the homecoming matchup vs. Alabama St. (Oct. 14), as well as Texas Southern (Nov. 4) and Alcorn (Nov. 18) games will be shown on ESPN+.



The Oct. 21 contest at Mississippi Valley St. will also be shown on ESPN+. Games vs. Alabama A&M in the Gulf Coast Challenge (Oct. 7) and at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Oct. 28) will be shown on an ABC/ESPN platform, with the exact network still to be announced.

No strangers to the big stage, 12 Jackson State football games were broadcast on an ABC/ESPN platform in 2022, highlighted by the Orange Blossom Classic and SWAC Championship games both on ESPN2, and the Cricket Celebration Bowl televised on ABC.



The Tigers last played on ESPN during the Spring 2021 season in home games against Southern April 3 and Alabama A&M April 10.

Season tickets sales for all JSU home games ends Monday, July 31, and can be purchased online at gojsutigers.com/tickets. Single-game tickets and parking on go sale Tuesday, August 1.

